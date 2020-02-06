Duke's Cassius Stanley showed his jaw-dropping leaping ability with a Zion Williamson-like one-handed dunk

Kyle Boone / Twitter Cassius Stanley broke the Duke vertical leap record set by Zion Williamson — and he’s taken over as the Blue Devils’ highlight-reel dunker ever since.

Zion Williamson may not don a Duke uniform any longer, but the Blue Devils still have the best dunker in the NCAA on their roster.

Freshman Cassius Stanley consistently uses his 46.5-inch vertical leap to defy gravity on high-flying dunks.

The 6-foot-6 guard channeled his inner Williamson when he floated in the air for one of the most awe-inspiring alley-oops of the entire college basketball season.

In addition to the highlight-reel dunk, Stanley contributed a cool seven points and seven rebounds in Duke’s come-from-behind victory against the Boston College Eagles.

Zion Williamson may have left Duke for the NBA after last season, but the Blue Devils still have the most exciting dunker in college basketball on their team.

Freshman Cassius Stanley famously broke the vertical leap record Williamson set for the program last year, and ever since then, the 6-foot-6 guard has taken over as Duke’s latest highlight-reel dunker.

And in the Blue Devils’ Tuesday-night matchup against ACC bottom-dweller Boston College, Stanley may have thrown down his most impressive slam yet.

With just under eight minutes remaining in the first half, senior forward Jack White brought the ball up the court and, when he spotted Stanley running the floor without a defender in sight, he lobbed the ball up towards the basket. Stanley took off from the block and seemed to hang in the air before securing the ball with one hand and slamming it home.

Cassius Stanley floating for the slam ???? pic.twitter.com/Lih8dDp8vR — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2020

Cassius Stanley's bunnies are borderline unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/gEVTqYUJHo — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 5, 2020

The style and grandeur of the rim-shaking slam were remarkably reminiscent of one of the first dunks of Williamson’s short Duke career.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images and Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Zion Williamson (left) and Cassius Stanley were known for their gravity-defying dunks at Duke.

Despite trailing the Eagles at the half, the Blue Devils came back to win the game 63-55. Stanley contributed a cool seven points and seven rebounds to help Duke improve to 19-3 on the season and into a tie with the Florida State Seminoles for second place in the conference.

