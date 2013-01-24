An NBA Ref Gets Slammed In The Head By A Blocked Shot But Keeps His Cool And Makes The Proper Call

Caron Butler blocked a shot so hard that the ball hit a referee in the head knocking him to the floor. That is worth a chuckle in and of itself. The slo-mo replays are worth a few more chuckles. But look closer. After the ref gets jelly legs and goes down hard, amazingly he is able to keep his cool enough to signal that the ball belongs to the Thunder.



And yet, after all that, maybe the best part is when Blake Griffin comes over and rubs the head of the (relatively) diminutive referee…No, that’s wrong. The best part is still watching the ref get nailed by the ball…

