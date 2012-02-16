WATCH: Carmelo Anthony Went Out Of His Way To Congratulate Jeremy Lin Last Night

One of the biggest unanswered questions with the emergence of Jeremy Lin is just how the New York Knicks will operate once Carmelo Anthony returns to the lineup. That storyline took a twist last night when it appeared that Anthony was not too terribly excited after Lin’s game-winning shot.



However, we went back to the tape and re-watched the entire sequence. And rather than sulking, we see a very different picture.

The key moments are pieced together in the video below starting with the scene in which Anthony is seen not cheering the final shot. It is also worth noting that about 17 seconds passes between the shot and seeing Anthony, so we do not know how Anthony reacted just after the shot was made.

Here is the video…



