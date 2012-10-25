Cardinals Player Destroys Car To honour Late Mother And Support Breast Cancer Awareness

NFL players and coaches continue to wear pink this month to support breast cancer awareness. And while cancer has touched the lives of most people in one form or another, for Nick Eason of the Arizona Cardinals, this month is especially meaningful.



Eason lost his mother to breast cancer earlier this year. And not only is Eason wearing pink on the field, but he has dyed his goatee pink, and recently took a sledgehammer to a car representing breast cancer.

And man, he did some work. Here’s the video The NOC, a sports channel on YouTube…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

