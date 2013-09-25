Rookie Pitcher Lost A No-Hitter With 2 Outs In The 9th Inning On An Infield Single

Michael Wacha of the Cardinals lost a chance at a no-hitter when Pete Kozma’s throw on a bouncing groundball was wide of the first base bag.

The play was a bit controversial as many Cardinals fans thought the it should have be ruled an error. However, plays in which the infielder must make an extraordinary effort just to field the ball are typically ruled base hits even if the throw is off the mark.

Unfortunately for Wacha and the Cardinals, it does appear that Ryan Zimmerman would have been out if the throw was on target…



Here is a closer view of the tag which shows that Zimmerman was clearly safe…

