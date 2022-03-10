New video from F1 training shows just how awful the ‘porpoising’ effect is on drivers on eve of new season

Pierre Gasly inside his AlphaTauri car during F1 testing in Bahrain. F1TV

The 2022 F1 season begins next week, on March 18.

The aerodynamics of the new F1 cars is causing the vehicles to bounce up and down like a porpoise.

A new in-car view of the bouncing shows why it is making drivers feel nauseous.

On the eve of the 2022 Formula One season, the drivers are dealing with a new challenge that is making them feel sick — “porpoising” — and it looks even more miserable than first imagined.

F1 introduced new regulations for the 2022 season, changing the aerodynamics of the car to increase the amount of action on the track. The hope is that the alterations make it easier for trailing cars to challenge opponents in front of them.

The new design, however, also causes cars to bounce up and down more than expected on long straightaways. The effect makes the driver look like a porpoise moving up and down in the water.

While we had seen the impact on the cars, it wasn’t until Thursday’s testing in Bahrain that fans got a first look at how hard the bouncing can be on the drivers.

F1 TV provided an in-car look at Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri car, and it shows his head bouncing up and down uncontrollably as he reaches the end of the long straightaway.

It is bad enough that drivers are struggling to keep their eyes on the road at 200 mph (322km/h), but the bouncing is also causing some of the drivers to be physically ill.

The Ferrari cars seemed to be among those most impacted by the porpoising, and driver Charles Leclerc compared it to a bumpy flight.

“It feels like turbulence on an airplane, going up and down the whole straight,” Leclerc told reporters after the initial round of testing in Barcelona. “I think one of the videos that F1 posted shows this phenomenon quite well, and I can’t say it feels nice. It makes you a little bit ill.”

According to Laurence Edmondson of ESPN, the new cars are designed to work aerodynamically like an upside-down plane. That is, instead of creating lift, as one would want in an aircraft, the new car designs allow them to generate incredible amounts of downforce, pushing the wheeled rockets closer and closer to the track.

“The length of the car is treated as an upside-down aeroplane wing with the lower surface profiled to generate low air pressure under the car and suck it to the track,” Edmondson wrote.

The aerodynamics become a problem when the body of the car moves too close to the track and loses the downforce. When that happens, the car then lifts and the downforce takes over again. The cycle then repeats and even gradually becomes more pronounced.

Here is that phenomenon visualized.

—Scherazade Mulia Saraswati (@ScherazadeMS) March 2, 2022

At this point, it is unclear if teams will come up with a fix in time for the start of the season or if the drivers will have to live with it. However, if Leclerc began feeling ill after just a few laps, F1 could have a huge problem when drivers start racing nonstop for 90 minutes.