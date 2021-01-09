A disturbing video from the Capitol riots shows a police officer shouting in pain as he is crushed in a doorway by the pro-Trump mob

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Riot police clear the hallway inside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A video taken during the riots at the US Capitol building on Wednesday shows a police officer being crushed in a doorway by a mob of Trump supporters.

The officer can be seen saying “help!” in between shouts of pain, as a large mob tries to push through an entrance to the building.

The riots left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A video taken during the riots at the US Capitol building on Wednesday shows a police officer shouting in pain as he is crushed in a doorway by a mob of Trump supporters.

The rioters were trying to force their way through an entrance on the west side of the building, according to CNN, which aired the footage Friday night.

The video shows a group of officers in riot gear attempting to block the doorway, while a large mob collectively tries to push through in unison.

At some point, an officer gets pinned in the doorway, and exclaims “help!” in between shouts of pain.

The person who took the video told CNN police succeeded in keeping people from moving further into the building at this location.

The condition of the officer in the video is unknown.

.@DonLemon reacts to disturbing footage of an officer being crushed in a door during the riots at the US Capitol. https://t.co/X3eZun9BOn pic.twitter.com/yQKeu1Xa5j — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 9, 2021

Rioters did breach the building, causing lawmakers to evacuate and leaving five people dead, including one police officer.

Capitol Police confirmed Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away after sustaining injuries while “physically engaging with protesters.”

The riots occurred as Congress was meeting for a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

During a rally protesting the outcome of the election, President Donald Trump spoke and incited his supporters to march to the Capitol and “stop the steal,” a reference to his unsubstantiated claims of a fraudulent election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.