Washington Capitals player lost part of his ear blocking a shot

Emmett Knowlton
Sacrificing your body to block a shot is a one of those moments in hockey that makes the old-school TV announcers salivate and gush about selflessness and What Hockey Is All About.

When Daniel Winnik of the Washington Capitals did just that on Thursday night in a game against the Florida Panthers, the reaction from the announcers was decidedly different. That’s because Winnik took the shot straight off his ear, which resulted in him losing a chunk of his ear. 

The video below (courtesy of SB Nation) is not graphic, per se, but does feature a puck off the ear. Watch at your own accord:

According to Capitals beat writer Isabelle Khurshudyan, both Winnik and Caps’ coach Barry Trotz were relatively unfazed about the whole thing:

 

 

Winnik stayed down for a moment, and then skated off to the locker room. A few minutes later, he returned to the ice — not even missing a shift. 

Hockey players, man. 

