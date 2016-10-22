Washington Capitals player lost part of his ear blocking a shot

Sacrificing your body to block a shot is a one of those moments in hockey that makes the old-school TV announcers salivate and gush about selflessness and What Hockey Is All About.

When Daniel Winnik of the Washington Capitals did just that on Thursday night in a game against the Florida Panthers, the reaction from the announcers was decidedly different. That’s because Winnik took the shot straight off his ear, which resulted in him losing a chunk of his ear.

The video below (courtesy of SB Nation) is not graphic, per se, but does feature a puck off the ear. Watch at your own accord:

According to Capitals beat writer Isabelle Khurshudyan, both Winnik and Caps’ coach Barry Trotz were relatively unfazed about the whole thing:

Barry Trotz said Daniel Winnik lost a little piece of his ear when the puck hit him in the head. Seriously.

— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 21, 2016

Listening to tape of Trotz talking about this, and he was so nonchalant. “He was just fine, just missing a piece of his ear.”

— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 21, 2016

Trotz: “It’s just a small piece, but it got chewed up.”

— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 21, 2016

Winnik stayed down for a moment, and then skated off to the locker room. A few minutes later, he returned to the ice — not even missing a shift.

Hockey players, man.

