Watch This Canadian Lacrosse Game Descend Into Utter Chaos With Multiple Bench-Clearing Brawls

A Canadian lacrosse game turned into an all out brawl right after the Coquitlam Adanacs went up 15-4 against the Nanaimo Timbermen Saturday.



Just as it appeared like things had settled down and the refs had taken control of the situation, more and more fights broke out and the benches cleared

Not surprisingly, the game had to be called with 47 seconds left in the second period (via Off the Bench).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.