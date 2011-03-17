Video Camera Security Is Not Complicated Or Expensive: Reduce Theft And Employee Downtime

Only in Heaven, where things are 100% perfect and peaceful are we not going to have to worry about theft (and for that matter, taxes, murder and hunger). However, until then, you might want to consider installing video cameras in those places you cannot monitor.



Theft is not the only concern but also employee productivity and just to be able to monitor your business when you can’t be there.

For $300 Logitech Alert has a security system that can stream video or snapshots to your computer or smartphone.

You can use Alert to:

Keep an eye on the cash register, employees and back-door deliveries

Receive texts when there’s unexpected movement (like the front door opening after the shop is closed)

Watch customers entering the front door from a PC or smartphone (great if you’re in the back of the store)

Monitor an entire store or office with up to seven cameras

Logitech is not the only vendor of video security systems, so use Bing or Google to look around for others that best meet your need.

