Someone Stuck A Camera On A Balloon And Floated It Up Into Space

You can do some incredible things with a video camera and a vision.



Page Stephenson launched a balloon with a camera from Kent, Oregon, and it flew for 2 and a half hours before landing 87 miles away. He tracked it with an Xact Trax locator and his iPhone 4, then used Apple’s Find My iPhone app.

Here’s the video. Stay to the end, because the view at the top is breathtaking (via Devour):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Aerostat from Page Stephenson on Vimeo.

