Calvin Johnson Breaks Jerry Rice's Receiving Yards Record

Entering the 15th game of the season, Calvin Johnson needed 167 yards to break Jerry Rice’s record for most receiving yards in a single season. And late in the fourth quarter, Megatron broke the record that has stood for 17 years. It is just too bad that the record happened on a meaningless pass late in a loss to the Falcons.



Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

