Calvin Johnson Breaks Jerry Rice's Receiving Yards Record

Cork Gaines

Entering the 15th game of the season, Calvin Johnson needed 167 yards to break Jerry Rice’s record for most receiving yards in a single season. And late in the fourth quarter, Megatron broke the record that has stood for 17 years. It is just too bad that the record happened on a meaningless pass late in a loss to the Falcons.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

