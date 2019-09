Touchdown runs don’t get much better than this. There were spins and broken tackles followed by 70 yards of pure speed. On top of that, it pulled Cal within six points of upsetting Ohio State and they would later take the lead.



Here’s the video…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.