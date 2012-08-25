A Reds First Baseman Committed One Of The Dumbest Mistakes In Baseball

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth and a runner on first base, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Kevin Frandsen came up to the plate to bunt the runner over to second base.



Frandsen laid down a good bunt right at Cincinnati Reds first baseman Miguel Cairo, allowing the runner to get to second.

And then Cairo — STANDING MERE INCHES AWAY FROM FRANDSEN — somehow missed the tag.

The Reds got out of the inning unscathed, but this is embarrassing (via Deadspin).



