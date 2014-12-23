BYU-Memphis Bowl Game Ends With One Of The Ugliest Brawls In A Long Time

Memphis beat BYU in the Miami Beach Bowl with an interception in the second overtime. But just moments later, a huge brawl broke out that left several players bloodied.

Almost immediately after the game ended, Memphis players reportedly went to the BYU sideline to celebrate in front of the BYU players. That led to players pushing and shoving in the middle of the field. It didn’t take long before punches were being thrown.





The ugliest moment seen on television came after the players had seemingly been separated and the brawl appeared to be over.

While one Memphis player was still yelling at the BYU sideline and being restrained, an already-bloodied BYU player, Kai Nacua (no. 12), came in from behind and threw a cheapshot punch.





That wasn’t the first punch Nacua threw in the melee. Earlier he can be seen running in from the left side of the screen throwing punches.

At the end of this clip, Isadore Outing of Memphis (no. 94, without a helmet) punches Nacua.





That punch left Nacua with an ugly cut on his face.

One BYU player even stole a flag from a Memphis fan as he was walking to the locker room.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.