BYU and Utah Had The Wildest Finish Of The Weekend

It is understandable if you missed the end of the BYU-Utah game on Saturday. It was late. And it was BYU-Utah. But this game is just further proof that a game doesn’t have to be a marquis matchup to see something you’ve never seen before. By the time it was over, Utah fans had stormed the field three (3!) different times, and nearly cost their school a huge win over their rival…



Utah Fans Rush Field v.1: Rather than attempt a game-tying field goal, BYU tried to gain a few more yards with 0:07 remaining. But the pass fell incomplete and time appeared to expire. But after fans were on the field, the officials put one second back on the clock.

Utah Fans Rush Field v.2: Now BYU attempts a 51-yard game-tying field goal. The kick is blocked. But with the ball still on the field and the play not over, fans once again storm the field. This leads to a 15-yard penalty against Utah and one more play for BYU.

Utah Fans Rush Field v.3: BYU now gets a third play, this one a 36-yard field goal to send it to overtime, but the kick hits the upright. And finally, the Utah fans storm the field and are not told to leave (right away).

Here’s the video. Fast-forward to the 0:25 mark…



