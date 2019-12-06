This hardware store's Christmas ad cost just $131 to make, and it's one of the best ones you'll see this year

Hafod Hardware Two-year-old Arthur is the focus of this Christmas ad.

An independent hardware store in Rhayader, Powys, Wales made what some people are calling the “best Christmas ad of the year” for just £100 (about $US131), and its star is a two-year-old named Arthur.

On Monday, the family-owned hardware store, which has been in business since 1895, tweeted: “Here it is, the Hafod Hardware Christmas Advert 2019 #BeAKidThisChristmas” along with the touching video.

Here it is, the Hafod Hardware Christmas Advert 2019 #BeAKidThisChristmas pic.twitter.com/ThoZPKYuyt — Hafod Hardware (@HafodHardware) December 2, 2019

The BBC reports that the store has been making Christmas adverts for the past seven years.

This year’s spot shows adorable Arthur getting out of bed, going through his morning routine, setting up the family’s shop for the day, serving customers, looking over important paperwork, briefing his toys, tending to the festive window display, and going to pick up a Christmas tree.

Wales Online said the two-minute video features four generations of Arthur’s family, with appearances from his parents and grandparents.

Hafod Hardware Arthur getting ready in the morning before a hard day’s work in the family store.

Store owner and Arthur’s father, Tom Jones, said the video was shot over one day, as reported by Wales Online, with help from his friend and filmmaker Josh Holdaway.

As detailed by Wales Online, Tom said the biggest spend of his budget production was getting permission to use the advert’s song, which is a cover of Alphaville’s hit “Forever Young” from 1984 from American singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen. It cost him just £100 (around $US131), which he confirmed in a tweet.

Yep. The only cost was to get the singer in the studio ???? — Hafod Hardware (@HafodHardware) December 4, 2019

“I knew I really wanted this song as it’s perfect. I got in touch with the singer and she said as it happens she was in the studio so we just needed to pay for the sound engineer,” he said, according to Wales Online.

Hafod Hardware Arthur serving customers at Hafod Hardware.

Fans of the ad, which at the time of writing has 161,000 views on Hafod’s Facebook page, are already asking for the nostalgic cover to be released.

The artist Andrea von Kampen said in a tweet the song will be out soon when a Twitter user suggested getting a campaign going for the track to be Christmas number one.

Haha, the song will be out soon! :) — Andrea von Kampen (@avonkampen) December 4, 2019

Speaking to Rachel Burden on BBC 5 Live, Jones said the advert’s “underlying message” is to “shop at your small independent shops.”

He also told the BBC: “I understand Christmas can be a very expensive time for everyone and they need to save money where they can, but if they can afford to, just try and shop at your small independent shops and support us, it makes a big difference.”

