The Bucs Rushed The Kneel-Down Play Again And Nobody Complained

The Cowboys ran three consecutive kneel-down plays from the Victory Formation at the end of yesterday’s win over the Buccaneers. And all three times, the Bucs rushed hard trying to force a fumble.



And as you can see in the video below, unlike the Giants a week ago, the Cowboys offensive line dug in and was prepared. And unlike Eli Manning, Tony Romo did not get knocked down. So nobody was calling the play a “cheap-shot.” And nobody was complaining that Bucs coach Greg Schiano was going to get somebody hurt…

