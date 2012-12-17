Bucs Coach And Player Get Into a Shoving Match On The Sideline

It has been an ugly couple of weeks for the Bucs, who have gone from legitimate playoff contender under first-year coach Greg Schiano to full meltdown mode. And the Bucs may have hit their ultimate low when linebacker Adam Hayward and linebackers coach Bryan Cox shoved each other during today’s game.



In the end, the Bucs are probably lucky this wasn’t any worse. Cox, who was known as a hothead during his playing days, initiated the shoving, but showed some restraint after Hayward retaliated…

