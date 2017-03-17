Bucknell player throws basketball directly off the face of a West Virginia player from point-blank range in painful looking blooper

March Madness is officially underway, and it didn’t take long for the basketball tournament to give us its first truly painful-looking blooper.

Bucknell, a 13-seed in the West Region, is locked in a close first-round game against West Virginia, a 4-seed, in Buffalo, NY. On a broken play during the first half, Bucknell’s Avi Toomer attempted to save the ball from going out of bounds by throwing it off a West Virginia player. The only problem was that as Toomer jumped in the air and turned to ricochet the ball of a West Virginia player, he wound up throwing it square off the face of WVU’s Elijah Macon — from point blank range.

Check it out (via Bleacher Report):

Macon seems lucky to not have broken his nose. Toomer, meanwhile, successfully kept possession for Bucknell.

March comes at you fast ???? pic.twitter.com/UW7HfKTcHj

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2017

NOW WATCH: Golfers in Siberia played a tournament on top of a huge frozen lake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.