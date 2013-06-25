Bubba Watson Snapped At His Caddie In Midst Of Blowing Late 4th Round Lead

Bubba Watson had a two-stroke lead with three holes to play at the travellers Championship when he hit his tee shot on the 16th hole into the water.



Cameras then caught Watson snapping at his caddie and blaming him for picking the wrong club when he said, “Water. It’s in the water. That club. Yeah, the water.” Then Watson hit his next shot well past green. Once again, he turned to his caddie and angrily asked “you’re telling me that’s the right yardage?”

Watson eventually triple-bogeyed the hole and finished two strokes back.

The entire scene was a bad look for the normally likeable Watson. And while caddies play a role in club selection and determining yardage, ultimately, it is Watson that has to hit the shot. After the tournament, Watson went on Twitter to accept blame for picking the wrong club on the 16th hole.

Here’s the video (via Yahoo! Sports)…

