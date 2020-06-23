'You're not gonna take away my smile': Bubba Wallace offers emotional interview after finishing 14th at Talladega

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Bubba Wallace ran a brilliant race on Monday and capped off his performance with an emotional post-race interview.

Bubba Wallace gave an emotional interview after racing at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

On Sunday, NASCAR said that a noose had been found in Wallace’s garage stall – an abhorrent racist gestrue against the racing league’s only Black driver.

Wallace didn’t miss a beat on the track, keeping pace with the leaders until running out of fuel in the final laps before ultimately finishing 14th.

“The deal that happened yesterday … I wanted to show whoever it was that you weren’t going to take away my smile,” Wallace said in his post-race interview.

Bubba Wallace offered a powerful message to whoever left a noose in his team’s garage on Sunday: “You’re not gonna take away my smile.”

Wallace had an emotional start to Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, with his fellow drivers and team owner Richard Petty standing in solidarity after the racist gesture made against Wallace the night before.

Just ahead of the race, Wallace’s crew gave him an emotional pep talk. “Get yourself a deep breath, get your mind right,” they told him. “Let’s go shut these haters up. Let’s go to work.”

And go to work they did. Wallace ran a brilliant race throughout, working his way into the top five cars through the final 10 laps of the race, even briefly leading the pack as they entered the home stretch. Unfortunately, a gutsy gamble on his fuel tank didn’t pay off, as Wallace was forced back from the leaders during the final laps of the race, ultimately finishing 14th.

While he didn’t secure the win, it was still a great night for Bubba. After the race, Wallace walked over to a group of fans that attended the race, some of whom were wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts, and gave an open interview about what a whirlwind couple of days its been for him.

“This is probably the most badass moment, right here,” Wallace said, when asked to describe his day. “It’s been tough. It’s been hell – ah, I wouldn’t say hell. It’s just been hectic. Carrying this weight, carrying this burden – I wouldn’t really say burden either.”

“I’m proud to be where I’m at and carry a new face – look at this,” Wallace said, turning to the fans around him. “First time here? From Atlanta?” he asked. Many of the fans cheered in affirmation. “That is so cool.”

“This sport is changing,” Wallace said. “The deal that happened yesterday … I wanted to show whoever it was that you weren’t going to take away my smile. I’m going to keep on going. I’ve been a part of this sport for a really long time and am still kind of a rookie. Started to figure this place and stuff out … I know I should have won the damn race, but we ran out of gas.

“Just the stars didn’t aligned for us completely. But all in all won today. The pre-race deal was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to witness in my life. From all the support from drivers and crew members, everybody here, and the badass fanbase, this is truly incredible and I’m proud to be a part of this sport. Like I said earlier, I have a long way to go, and I’ll keep on trucking. Another top-15 for us and we’ll take it. We’ll just go on to Pocono. I’m still smiling.”

"The sport is changing … Whoever it was, you're not gonna take away my smile."- @BubbaWallace What a moment. #IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/Z3YajMuBBJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 23, 2020

Wallace will have another shot at victory this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

