Bryson DeChambeau's very bad day reached rock bottom when he hit 2 straight balls out of bounds attempting one of the most aggressive golf shots you'll see

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Bryson DeChambeau and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Bryson DeChambeau fell apart at the par-5 No. 15 on Friday at the Memorial Tournament, posting a 10 that forced him outside the cut line.

DeChambeau’s 10 came after he decided to push for a blind second shot out of the rough, and hit two straight balls out of bounds.

While DeChambeau’s newfound muscle has changed the way he plays golf courses, moments like his meltdown on Friday show that he can’t always win on long drives alone.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bryson Dechambeau had a meltdown for the ages on Friday at the Memorial Tournament.

In his first tournament since winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago, DeChambeau was sitting at +1 with four holes to play in the second round. With the cut line hovering around +3, DeChambeau only needed to play cleanly in order to make it to the weekend.

Instead, he unravelled.

On the par-5 No. 15, DeChambeau’s drive took a wide turn, forcing him to take a drop and leaving him with an awkward, blind second shot out of the deep rough.

While other players might have simply opted to lay up and play from there, DeChambeau decided to go for it, pulling out his 3 wood and heaving with all of his might. He sent his ball flying just past a fence some ways off the green, settling out of bounds.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

At this point, other players might have taken their lumps, realised the error of their ways, and decided to chip out and do what they could to survive to the weekend.

DeChambeau decided to take the “Tin Cup” path, whipping out his 3 wood once again to give it another go.

Out of bounds.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Still in the rough, DeChambeau was now on his seventh shot. He went for it again. As the ball came off the club, DeChambeau seemed to believe he had put it OB again, conceding that it was time to lay up and move on with his day.

Thankfully, Bryson was wrong – this one had finally landed in a playable spot.

Bryson takes his 3rd drop and 7th stroke on the 15th @MemorialGolf pic.twitter.com/I8BtQZzksi — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) July 17, 2020

The drama wouldn’t stop there. Once DeChambeau made it to where his shots had landed, it looked for a second as though his first shot out of the woods might be playable.

That’s one heck of a lie for @b_dechambeau Never seen a ball half in and out of bounds. Tough ruling pic.twitter.com/WEYgGSFksz — pdcolemanjr (@pdcolemanjr) July 17, 2020

After a rules official came over to explain that the ball was still out due to its position relative to the fence, DeChambeau asked for a second opinion.

Bryson: “You are kidding me? Can I get a second ruling please?” *Rules official turns away and smirks*pic.twitter.com/ZnaNk175ca — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) July 17, 2020

The second rules official agreed with the first – DeChambeau’s ball was out of bounds.

Golf Channel Sometimes even the biggest stars in golf need to do a bit of mental maths.

After chipping onto the green and hitting two putts, DeChambeau would leave the hole with a 10. When his ball finally settled in the hole, DeChambeau was left to do some mental maths to calculate what number to write down on his scorecard.

Bryson’s 10 pushed him from +1 on the weekend to +6, well above the cut line – for the first time since January, DeChambeau would not play through the weekend.

On Twitter, fans were in awe of DeChambeau’s meltdown.

Official data of Bryson's 15th: 26 minutes

4 commercial breaks

3 3-woods from the rough

2 balls OB

2 rules officials

2 putts

1 penalty area 10 strokes. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 17, 2020

Bryson hit 3-wood out of bounds from the rough twice then went back to the 3 wood like a damn boss ???? pic.twitter.com/a5CmjCDdVd — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 17, 2020

Oh wow Bryson going full Tin Cup here — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) July 17, 2020

inject that Bryson 10 right into my veins. — decaf metcalf (@dpgustkey) July 17, 2020

DeChambeau clearly wasn’t pleased with his meltdown. As Bryson walked off the green, his caddie played a little defence between his golfer and the cameras.

DeChambeau’s new muscle has broken golf to some extent, but moments like his meltdown at No. 15 show that a long drive alone can’t carry you to victory every week on Tour.

Whether you love him or hate him, there is no player in golf more fascinating to watch right now than Bryson DeChambeau.

Read more:

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace initially thought Trump’s tweet demanding an apology from him was from a parody account

Bryson DeChambeau bulked up on 7 protein shakes a day, and is breaking the sport of golf in ways we haven’t seen since Tiger Woods

Patrick Mahomes beat Post Malone in beer pong so bad the singer got a tattoo of the quarterback’s autograph

Bubba Wallace says banning the Confederate flag helps to create a welcoming environment to new NASCAR fans

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.