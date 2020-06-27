Beefy Bryson DeChambeau blasted a 428-yard drive with the help of the cart path and still managed to bogey the hole

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports // PGA Tour Bryson DeChambeau came out of quarantine as one of the biggest hitters in golf, but as the old saying goes, ‘Drive for show, putt for dough.’

On Friday at the Travellers Championship, DeChambeau bombed a 427-yard drive off the 10th tee after receiving a little help from the cart path.

While the shot seemed to set up an easy birdie try, DeChambeau fumbled on his follow-up shots, and ultimately left with a bogey.

As the old saying goes, “Drive for show, putt for dough.”

Few people have been more productive in their time in quarantine than Bryson DeChambeau.

As the golf season was put on pause for the better part of three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeChambeau spent the time off focused on beefing up and came back a brand new man.

Since his return, DeChambeau has used his new weight and power to his advantage on the course, pushing the limits of what his driver can do and finishing in the top eight of the first two tournaments back from the break.

On Friday at the Travellers Championship, DeChambeau pushed those limits even further, utilising a little help from the cart path to launch a drive more than 400 yards. The monstrous hit happened at the par 4 No. 10, with DeChambeau’s drive initially looking like it had gone too far wide to find its length.

Instead, DeChambeau received the friendliest of bounces from the cart path, riding the rail an extra 100 yards before finally settling down and leaving just a pitch onto the green.

When it finally stopped, Bryson’s ball had travelled a whopping 428 yards.

Just when you thought you'd seen it all …@B_DeChambeau just hit a 428-yard drive (with a little help).#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QOFTMpHBoL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2020

Following the tournament online, you would be forgiven for thinking that DeChambeau had broken through to a new plane of existence.

Bryson's drive on 10 starts rolling down a cart path with curbs and didn't stop until it got almost greenside. The hole is 467 yards long. He already has the cheat codes and now he's got bowling lane bumpers. pic.twitter.com/e9btNps1i7 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 26, 2020

It wasn’t the first time that DeChambeau had broken the course that day, as he had already skipped out on a dog-leg on No. 9 in favour of driving the green.

Cheat codes pic.twitter.com/ecgp7SGICJ — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 26, 2020

When DeChambeau finally caught up with his ball, it had gotten stuck in a grate, prompting him to take an unplayable and setting up what looked like a simple chip onto the green to set up a birdie try.

But for all the brilliant luck that came to DeChambeau’s drive, he couldn’t find his swing to finish out the hole. DeChambeau miscalculated his pitch, over-shooting beyond the back of the green. Then on his third shot, his putt back onto the green was stifled before it could start.

Rather than a gimme birdie, DeChambeau was left attempting to save par, and ultimately putted wide. After beginning the hole with so much promise, Bryson left with a bogey.

On the course, DeChambeau’s frustration with himself could be heard on the course.

After that 427-yard drive, DeChambeau makes bogey on 10. “Those —-in’ wedges have cost me so much ….” he mumbles. Who needs microphones on the players when they drop easy-to-hear f-bombs every week? #TravelersChamp — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) June 26, 2020

Even when things don’t ultimately work out for DeChambeau, his bombing drives have made him one of the most exciting golfers in the sport.

