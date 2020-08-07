Bryson DeChambeau snapped his driver in half, and a rules official went to a car to retrieve a replacement

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Bryson DeChambeau’s driver has been taking a beaten over the past few weeks, and on Thursday, it finally snapped.

Bryson DeChambeau’s driver broke on the seventh hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau was allowed to send someone with a rules official to grab a new club shaft from his car after the mishap.

The replacement was allowed since the broken club was not the result of “abuse.”

DeChambeau immediately put it to work, bombing a monster shot off the ninth tee to birdie the toughest hole.

Bryson DeChambeau might be too strong for his own good.

After bulking up while the golf season was suspended, DeChambeau’s new frame and shocking driver distance are the biggest stories in the sport.

But on Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship, his strength nearly got the best of him. On his tee shot at the seventh hole, DeChambeau accidentally broke his driver after a monster moonshot off the tee.

While DeChambeau’s driver was intact during his follow-through, when he went to pick up his tee, his shaft snapped, leaving his club in pieces.

DeChambeau appeared confused as to what had happened to his favourite club.

Thankfully for Bryson, he would not be without his driver for long. After consulting with a rules official, DeChambeau was informed that he would be allowed to replace his broken shaft, as the club had been broken through the normal course of play, rather than a result of “abuse,” such as being snapped over his knee.

DeChambeau asked a rules official to take a member of his team to retrieve the new shaft. One hole later, he was ready to reattach his club head and get back to work with the long ball.

DeChambeau received his club just in the nick of time and put it to the test at the tee of No. 9. Up until that point, the hole had played as the toughest hole on the course, giving up just five birdies on the day.

Bryson smacked another beauty and birdied himself home to finish the front nine three-under.

