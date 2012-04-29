Bryce Harper's Big League Debut Was A Memorable One

Photo: ESPN

Bryce Harper, the 19-year old prospect, made his much anticipated debut for the Washington Nationals last night.His first at bat produced just a weak groundball back to the pitcher as well as our first glimpse at his ridiculous haircut.



But later he ripped a long double, and added an RBI with a sac-fly in the ninth inning.

The Nationals would eventually lose in extra innings, but you could see that the talent is there.

On the next few pages we will take a look at each of Harper’s four at bats. But be warned. The video of his first hit might be not safe for work as it includes some fans mooning the camera.

