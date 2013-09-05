Bryce Harper Was Momentarily Humbled When He Forgot How Many Outs There Were

Bryce Harper is a very talented baseball player. But all the talent in the world isn’t going to help Harper if he has no idea how many outs there are in an inning.

After catching a fly ball for the second out of the eighth inning, Harper began to jog back to the dugout. Of course, the best part may be his embarrassed reaction, something not expected from one of baseball’s most confident players…

