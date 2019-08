Bryce Harper injured his knee and was taken out of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays when he tried to throw a ball towards the infield.

The incident came in the sixth inning and appears to have been caused by his right foot either getting caught or slipping on the grass.





