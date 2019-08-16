Bryce Harper hit a walk-off grand slam to the moon to finish a wild 5-run comeback for the Phillies

AP Photo/Chris Szagola Bryce Harper celebrates after a walk-off grand slam on Thursday night.

Bryce Harper hit a monstrous walk-off grand slam into the upper deck in Philadelphia to cap a wild comeback for the Phillies on Thursday night.

On Twitter, fans celebrated the wild finish, as well as the brilliant commentary that the moment provoked.

The Phillies have had an up-and-down season thus far, but have now won three straight games and are still fighting for a Wild Card spot.

Bryce Harper hit one of the most massive home runs of the 2019 MLB season on Thursday night, blasting a walk-off grand slam into the upper deck of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to cap a six-run ninth inning for the Phillies against the Chicago Cubs.

Entering the bottom of the ninth trailing 5-1, the Phillies were able to rally to get a few runs back early in the inning and then load the bases for Harper.

On a 2-2 count and down to the Phillies final two outs of the night, Harper scooped an absolute rocket into the upper deck, sending the home crowd into hysterics and giving Philadelphia a 7-5 victory.

The ball came off Harper’s bat with one of the most satisfying *smacks* you’ll hear in baseball, prompting Phillies colour commentator John Kruk to exclaim “OH MY GOD” as soon as he made contact.

You can watch the wild scene play out below.

The entire moment was great, but fans quickly grabbed on to Kruk’s joyous shock, a feeling that only such a stunning turn of events can bring out of a commentator.

The call was equally brilliant as heard on the Spanish broadcast.

Here’s the Spanish call from 1680 AM pic.twitter.com/VsTm2Hd4Sb — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) August 16, 2019

“That was sick. Wow, I don’t even know. I mean, that was awesome. Oh my gosh,” Harper said after his grand slam. “Besides winning the division and getting to the playoffs, that was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever had in my life.”

On Twitter, Phillies fans reacted with joy and jokes.

Most of us spent our childhoods dreaming of doing something amazing on the field/court. Gliding through the air like Michael. Shooting like Bird. Making Dwight Clark's catch. Hitting a ball as hard as Bryce Harper hit this one has to be the coolest feeling in sports. https://t.co/zyzQQ66rjh — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) August 16, 2019

the phillies are hitting much better ever since they stopped using launch angles https://t.co/bVrXQkMlSf — Parker Hageman (@ParkerHageman) August 16, 2019

Watching this made me feel like a fish getting shot through the fishtube in a good way https://t.co/PEp9ll3lqQ — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) August 16, 2019

It’s been a good-not-great year for Harper and the Phillies so far this season. After signing Harper to a 13-year deal worth $US330 million, the Phillies hoped to be World Series contenders, but have instead found themselves battling for a Wild Card spot.

That said, it’s possible the team has finally found their stride. Since bringing back former manager Charlie Manuel as a hitting coach, the Phillies have won three straight games and have averaged more than seven runs per game.

Regardless of how the Phillies season finally ends, this will be a night to remember.

