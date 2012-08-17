Bryce Harper To Little Kids: 'Be As Sexy As You Can'

Bryce Harper held his first ever youth baseball camp in Fairfax, Virginia yesterday.
And perhaps because “That’s a clown question, bro” has already lost its luster, Harper decided to add another fun catchphrase to his repertoire.
Luckily for us ABC 7 in Washington was there to catch it on video.
Pay close attention around the 1:05 mark to see the unique piece of advice Harper gives a bunch of kids getting ready to take a swing (via Nats Enquirer).
