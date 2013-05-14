Bruins Score 2 Goals In Final 90 Seconds To Force Overtime In Game 7

Trailing by three goals in the final period, the Boston Bruins staged an epic comeback to force overtime with the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven of their opening round playoff series.



The Leafs pushed the lead to 4-1 early in the third period. But after a Nathan Horton goal pulled the Bruins with two goals with 10 minutes remaining the Bruins were in position to complete their comeback with less than 90 seconds remaining in regulation.

A pair of goals within 30 seconds of each other by Milan Lucic and Patrice Bergeron tied the game and forced the improbable overtime. Here are the final two goals…

