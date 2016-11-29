College basketball team loses when player mistakenly runs out the clock not knowing his team was behind

This is a tough way to lose a ballgame.

The Bryant Bulldogs of the Northeast Conference lost a heart-breaker to the Ivy League’s Brown when freshman guard Ikenna Ndugba simply ran out the clock and didn’t attempt a shot with his team losing by one in the final seconds.

Bryant had taken a lead on a three-pointer with 11 seconds to go and the Brown quickly answered, retaking the lead with a layup by Tavon Blackmon. But then Ndugba took the inbounds pass and apparently thought his team was still winning.

After dribbling around for several seconds, Ndugba simply threw the ball straight up in the air and started celebrating as his teammates were still calling for the ball (video via Mike Goldfarb).

You’ll see this everywhere tomorrow. Wait for the end… #0 on Bryant thinks they won and dribbles out the clock ????⚰️ pic.twitter.com/8XPaYWvHow

Ouch.

