Brook Lopez Threw Down A Monster Dunk Over His Twin Brother

Twin seven-footers Brook and Robin Lopez have spent their five years in the NBA in opposite conferences. So last night’s matchup between the Nets and Hornets was just the tenth time they have faced each other since they were teammates at Stanford.



Well, Brook made the most of their latest run-in, with a monster dunk over his brother. Brook would finish with 26 points and holiday bragging rights, while Robin had just 15. And more importantly, the Nets won the game 108-98…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.