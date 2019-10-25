A Bronx resident was filmed throwing eggs at tourists taking photos on the 'Joker' steps

Niko Tavernise/Warner BrosThe steps in ‘Joker’ have become an iconic set for fans of the movie to visit.
- A Bronx resident was filmed throwing eggs at tourists visiting the iconic steps featured in “Joker.”
- “Lmao Keep Thinking Them was 167 Steps Is A Landmark For Tourist,” a user called Kurohige captioned the video posted on Twitter.
- The video shows a man at the top of the staircase, which connects Shakespeare and Anderson avenues in the Highbridge neighbourhood of the Bronx, saying: “They think it’s ‘Joker,’ this what jokers do,” before launching eggs towards people standing near the bottom.
- “Y’all not spendin’ no money in my store but come and take pictures. Get the f— out of here!” the man is heard shouting as the people at the bottom of the stairs retreat.
- Since “Joker” came out, fans have rushed to the steps in the Bronx that form one of the most iconic backdrops of the movie, but locals aren’t happy with their underprivileged neighbourhood being used for social-media likes.
- A story published in Gothamist on Tuesday showed flyers posted on the staircase warning fans of the movie not to “treat our community and residents as a photo opportunity.”
Lmao Keep Thinking Them was 167 Steps Is A Landmark For Tourist ????????. pic.twitter.com/Km6VYqLFmi
— Kurohige. (@AddissonDaGr8) October 24, 2019
