Bronny James threw down his first in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon with LeBron watching

@SLAM_HS / Twitter Bronny James has looked more and more like his father with each passing day, and is already putting up highlights for Sierra Canyon.

Bronny James threw down his first in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon over the weekend.

James’ dunk had been highly anticipated after he had nearly posterized an opponent over the summer.

James and Zaire Wade, son of Dwyane Wade, are playing together at Sierra Canyon and should make for some unmissable basketball.

Bronny James’ career at Sierra Canyon is off to a fine start.

On Sunday, a video of James throwing down a dunk for the California high school powerhouse made the rounds on social media. LeBron could be seen celebrating the occasion courtside.

According to “SportsCenter,” it was James’ first in-game dunk with Sierra Canyon.

The first of many dunks for Bronny at Sierra Canyon ???? (via @SLAM_HS)pic.twitter.com/Zur6UEXpjm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2019

Bronny James has been threatening to dunk for some time now. Over the summer, a video of him nearly posterizing his opponent prompted his father to post a warning of sorts to the rest of his competition.

Since then, Bronny has joined up with the fellow son of an NBA legend Zaire Wade at Sierra Canyon. As a freshman joining an already talented roster, it’s unclear how much playing time James will get to start his high school career.

Regardless of what happens this year, it’s clear that James has big plans for the future, and plenty of highlights ahead of him.

