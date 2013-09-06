A Broncos Defender Lost A Touchdown When He Inexplicably Dropped The Ball Before The Endzone

The Broncos are cruising to an easy win over the Baltimore Ravens. But the first game of the NFL season will be remembered for the touchdown the Broncos didn’t score.

Danny Trevathan timed a Joe Flacco pass perfectly, intercepting it in the flat and seemingly headed towards the endzone for an easy pick-six touchdown. But just before Trevathan crossed the goal line, he dropped the ball. It wasn’t even close and it was ruled a touchback.

Here’s the play…

