Brittney Griner Gets Ejected During Scuffle, But Won't Be Suspended From Final Four

At the end of tonight’s blowout win by Baylor over Tennessee in the women’s Elite Eight, a bit of a scuffle broke out on the court leading to the ejection of three women from Baylor’s squad, including Brittney Griner.



Griner, who was not in the game at the time, was ejected for leaving the bench during the scuffle. After some initial concerns that the ejection would include an automatic suspension for Baylor’s next game (the Final Four), it was ultimately decided that she did not actively participate in the fight. A player leaving the bench must participate in the fight for the automatic one-game suspension to apply.

And everybody involved in women’s college basketball breathes a sigh of relief.

Here’s the video…



