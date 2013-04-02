Brittney Griner's College Career Ends In One Of The Biggest Upsets In Women's Basketball History

Brittney Griner and the Baylor Bears were expected to win their second-straight NCAA championship this year, but they lost last night to Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen in one of the biggest upsets in women’s college basketball history.



It was a wild final 30 seconds.

Baylor, who had won 32 in a row and trailed by 19 with less than 12 minutes to play, fought back and had a chance for a lead with less than 30 seconds remaining. A controversial charge call gave the ball back to Louisville with a 80-79 lead, but they proceeded to turn the ball over on the inbounds and commit a foul.

The two teams exchanged foul shots in the final seconds, and Louisville come out with the 82-81 upset.

ESPN must now somehow promote their women’s Final Four without the one face that resonates with the casual sports fan. And indeed, that will be a tough sell. Here is the crazy ending to Griner’s amazing career (via ESPN.com)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

//

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.