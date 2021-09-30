VIDEO: Judge officially suspends Britney Spears’ dad from her conservatorship

- Britney Spears’ dad was suspended from her conservatorship during a hearing on September 29.
- Outside the courthouse, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart called it “a great day for justice.”
- A hearing for the ultimate termination of her conservatorship is expected this fall.
