VIDEO: Judge officially suspends Britney Spears’ dad from her conservatorship

Olivia Nemec,Hannah Jiang,Havovi Cooper
  • Britney Spears’ dad was suspended from her conservatorship during a hearing on September 29.
  • Outside the courthouse, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart called it “a great day for justice.”
  • A hearing for the ultimate termination of her conservatorship is expected this fall.
At a hearing on September 29, a judge officially suspended Britney Spears’ father from her conservatorship. A hearing for the ultimate termination of her conservatorship is expected later this fall.

