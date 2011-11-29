VIDEO: British Bar Puts Video Games Above Urinal In Bathroom

Nick Jardine

A British bar has unveiled a new addition to its urinals with a bizarre distraction aimed at attracting more customers. 

Male patrons will now be able to play video games while they visit the bathroom, using their urine to control the on-screen characters. 

With an LCD screen mounted on the wall at eye-level, users aim their urine left or right to control the game. 

Have a look at the video, courtesy of ITN news, below…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.