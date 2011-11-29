VIDEO: British Bar Puts Video Games Above Urinal In Bathroom

A British bar has unveiled a new addition to its urinals with a bizarre distraction aimed at attracting more customers.



Male patrons will now be able to play video games while they visit the bathroom, using their urine to control the on-screen characters.

With an LCD screen mounted on the wall at eye-level, users aim their urine left or right to control the game.

Have a look at the video, courtesy of ITN news, below…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

