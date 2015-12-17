David Cameron just called Donald Trump 'stupid'

Steve Pope/Getty Images Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks at a town hall style campaign rally at the Varied Industries Building at Iowa State Fair Grounds on December 11, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.

British Prime Minister David Cameron just called US presidential candidate Donald Trump “divisive, stupid and wrong.”

Responding to a question from Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who had asked him whether Trump should be blocked from entering the UK because of his recent call to ban all Muslims from the US, Cameron said that if the billionaire real-estate mogul was to visit Britain he would “unite us all against him.”

However, Cameron did stop short of saying Trump should be banned from the country.

Let me join the Honourable Lady in being proud of representing a country that I think has some claim to say, we are one of the most successful multi-racial, multi-faith, multi ethnic countries anywhere in the world … Now I agree with her that it is right that when we exclude people when they are going to radicalise or encourage extremism, I happen to disagree with her about Donald Trump. I think his remarks are divisive, stupid and wrong. And I think if he came to visit our country, I think he would unite us all against him.

You can watch the video of Cameron laying into Trump below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.