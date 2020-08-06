A video of bride posing in her wedding dress captured the moment a massive explosion tore through Beirut

Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images People walk past a childs doll that was blown out of a nearby building after a massive explosion, which occurred a day before, on Aug. 5, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon.

A video of a bride posing on her wedding day captured the moment an explosion ripped through Beirut on Tuesday.

In the video, Dr. Israa Seblani is smiling in her wedding gown before a blast throws her backward.

The camera captures the buildings in the square before and after they were damaged in the blast.

A video taken of a bride posing in her wedding dress Tuesday captures the moment a devastating explosion tore through the city of Beirut, Lebanon, Reuters reported.

Dr. Israa Seblani was seen posing in her white floor-length gown as a camera panned her dress and the square where she was standing.

Within seconds, the explosion can be heard and then seen as Seblani and her bouquet are blown backward.

Video of bride on wedding day in Beirut captures moment massive warehouse explosion ripped through the city pic.twitter.com/ZsH20S4TGt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020

The bride is led away and the camera held by Mahmoud Nakib shows buildings in the square that had been damaged in the explosion, according to Reuters, which obtained the video.

The explosion left at least 100 people dead and injured more than 4,000.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate stored insecurely at a warehouse, but the exact cause of the blast is under investigation.

A search for survivors continues Wednesday.

