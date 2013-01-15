An NFL Commentator Turned An Epic Playoff Game Ending Into A Trainwreck

The final minute of the Atlanta Falcons playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks was some of the most exciting back-and-forth football action you will ever see. But it would have been even better without Brian Billick’s numerous gaffes down the stretch as the game’s commentator.



The worst moment came after the game (fourth video below) when Billick declared this game “legitimises the Seattle Seahawks…as the team to beat.” But that was just the final questionable call in the final minute.

With 44 seconds remaining and the Seahawks trailing by six points, Billick actually hinged his entire commentary on the possibility of the Seahawks kicking a field goal on fourth down. At most, this should have been a passing comment as no coach would ever do this…



When Marshawn Lynch scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Seahawks, Billick tried to over-dramatize the possible fumble. Even if replays didn’t clearly show that Lynch scored before fumbling (they did), the worst possible scenario for the Seahawks is they would have had second down with the ball on the 1-inch line…



After the Falcons took the lead and Seattle recovered the squib kick within striking distance of the endzone, Billick has no idea that the Seahawks have two timeouts remaining and says they’d never have time to run a play in the middle of the field and run up and snap another play…



But the worst moment came after the game when Billick tried to put a dramatic seal on the Falcons win by declaring the Seahawks the team to beat in the playoffs…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.