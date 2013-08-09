Player That Spent 5 Years In Prison For A Rape He Didn't Commit Plays In First NFL Game

Brian Banks finally played his first NFL game last night as a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, 11 years after being sent to prison for a rape he didn’t commit.

Banks, who played briefly in the UFL last year, had verbally committed to USC in 2002 at the age of 16 when he was convicted of rape. He spent 62 months in prison and was forced to wear an ankle bracelet for another five years after that. However, his rape conviction was thrown out last year when the accuser admitted she made up the allegation.

Prior to the game, Banks sent out a tweet saying, “Game Day. Never thought this day would come. And if it all ended here tonight… Mum, I did it.… “

Here is video of Banks’ first play in the NFL during Thursday night’s preseason game (wearing no. 53). At the 0:29 mark you can see his first NFL tackle…

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt;

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.