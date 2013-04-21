A Player Stole Second, Then Stole First, And Then Was Thrown Out Trying To Steal Second Again

Major League Baseball has been around for more than 100 years. But Jean Segura of the Milwaukee Brewers might be the first player to ever steal first base.



The base running anomaly started when Segura stole second base. Then, after Ryan Braun walked, Segura tried to steal third but got caught in a run down. At the end of the rundown, Segura and Braun were both on second base causing Braun to be out.

However, Segura thought he was out and started retreating to the Brewers dugout along the first base line. He then realised he wasn’t out and went to first base so that he couldn’t be tagged. So instead of stealing third base, he ended up at first base. He then tried to steal second base again and was thrown out.

In the end, it was just one of those sequences that you have to see to believe…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.