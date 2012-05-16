Brett Lawrie Faces A Lengthy Suspension After Losing His Mind And Hitting An Umpire With His Helmet

Brett Lawrie of the Toronto Blue Jays faces a lengthy suspension after being called out on strikes with one out in the ninth inning of a one-run game and then completely losing his mind, slamming his helmet into the ground, which then bounced and hit the umpire.



The incident started when Lawrie thought strike two should have been ball four. The umpire disagreed. At that point, Lawrie was in a no-win situation. That’s when the umpire, Bill Miller, called strike three on another pitch that look to be out of the zone and all hell broke loose.

Here’s the video starting with strike two (via SunSports). The key replay comes at 1:31…

