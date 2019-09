WCCO in Minnesota caught an interesting bit of footage at Vikings practice yesterday, when Brett Favre mishandled a pass from a teammate, and well … his boys paid the price.



What do you think? Is this justice or just bad luck? Or is he just hamming it up for a little sympathy? Either way his week is certainly not getting any better.

