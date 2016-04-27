VIDEO: Breath-taking drone footage of two daredevils climbing a crane in Moscow

Screenshot: Ramzes Moscow/ YouTube.

We’ve seen daredevils dropped out of a helicopter with jet engines strapped to their backs, and others in China climb to the very top of the second-highest skyscraper in the world.

But rarely have we seen such crazy acts so beautifully captured by a drone.

In a YouTube video posted by Ramzes Moscow, two daredevils are seen climbing a 300m crane in Moscow, without equipment.

Just in case it wasn’t enough to simply climb the crane, the men hang from it with one hand.

See it here. Things get good around the 40-second mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.