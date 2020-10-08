WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart crashed Sue Bird's press conference in a hilarious, booze-filled, post-championship exchange

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports ‘There’s plenty of alcohol in the bubble, so that’s how we’re going to celebrate,’ two-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP Breanna Stewart said.

On Tuesday night, the 26-year-old superstar led the Seattle Storm in completing their three-game sweep of the Las Vegas Aces to clinch the 2020 WNBA title. Stewart’s 28.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game through the series made her the easy â€” and, ultimately, unanimous â€” choice for this year’s WNBA Finals MVP, and the 6-foot-4 champion celebrated accordingly.

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports Breanna Stewart (right) accepts the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP award from league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

After accepting her Finals MVP award from league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Stewart arrived at her postgame media availability sporting a 2020 WNBA Finals champions t-shirt, ski goggles, and a full bottle of champagne.

Throughout her time with the media, during which she discussed her own resiliency after tearing his Achilles tendon in 2019 and what it means to win her second championship â€” and second Finals MVP award â€” of her career, Stewart kept her goggles on and swigged from her champagne bottle and appeared eager to rejoin her teammates to restart the party. And when she was asked if she planned to “pop a few more bottles or FaceTime some family,” the Seattle star was remarkably candid in her response.

“There’s plenty of alcohol in the bubble, so that’s how we’re going to celebrate,” she said.

And off she went, according to her Instagram story.

She ventured back into the room where media availability was taking place a short while later, interrupting Storm veteran Sue Bird as she spoke to members of the press. First, Stewart could be heard from out of frame musing to herself that “this is just crazy.”

Then, the two-time WNBA All-Star began showering Bird in green and gold confetti.

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports Breanna Stewart clutches a bottle of champagne in one hand and confetti in another.

“Oh, here she comes,” Bird said, looking directly into the camera.

Still out of frame, Stewart could then be heard asking why the 11-time WNBA All-Star hadn’t had more to drink. Bird laughed and gestured to the camera, noting that she was still answering questions, and that’s when Stewart stepped in front of the camera once more.

With goggles on her forehead and more confetti in her arms, Stewart called upon the Storm’s Communications Coordinator â€” Hailey Robinson â€” to cap her team’s point guard at “one more” question before Bird placated her with “yeah, one more” and pushed her out of frame.

Once she was gone, Bird smiled and noted that “if anyone saw Stewie at the parade [in 2018], she’s approaching that.”

Check out the full clip below:

My favorite part of the Seattle Storm winning the #WNBA Finals?

