Braxton Miller's Heisman Campaign Got Off To A Good Start With A Long Touchdown Pass

Many consider Braxton Miller of Ohio State the favourite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy, and he is not disappointing early on.

Miller is a duel-threat that rushed for more than 1,200 yards in 2012, but it is his arm that led to the first touchdown of Ohio State’s season. Miller connected with Devin Smith for a 47-yard touchdown. Miller would add another touchdown pass just three minutes later.

Here is video of the first touchdown…

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.